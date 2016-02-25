This FedEx Truck Does Something You’d Never Dare Attempt

You're about to witness a FedEx-cellent parking job.

A camera was rolling when the driver of this FedEx 18-wheeler backed into a narrow parking spot. Not only does the driver back in, but he does it with a kind of deftness that is most impressive. The fact this happened in New York City makes it even more astonishing, since the only thing more difficult than driving in the Big Apple is parking and avoiding the rage of motorists who are annoyed you're blocking part of the roadway.

Remember the level of anxiety you felt when you had to parallel park during your driving test? You know you do. Well, that's child's play compared to this feat.

Driving one of these big rigs forward would be daunting enough (can you even imagine trying to change lanes?), so think about the level of concentration it took to accomplish this.