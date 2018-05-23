Top 5 Greatest American Bands: Readers’ Poll

Our writers recently offered up their choices for the five greatest American rock bands of all time, and now we're giving you the chance to chime in.

Check out the poll below and cast your vote now!

We've also listened to your suggestions on our Facebook page and added some of those, including Kiss, Heart and the Doors. As with our original story, we're not including any individual artists or bands that were formed in other countries -- so no Bruce Springsteen, who doesn't give equal billing to the E Street Band on his studio recordings, or the Anglo-American Fleetwood Mac.