Top 5 Greatest American Bands: Readers’ Poll
Our writers recently offered up their choices for the five greatest American rock bands of all time, and now we're giving you the chance to chime in.
Check out the poll below and cast your vote now!
We've included all of the bands mentioned by our writers, including classic rockers like Van Halen, Aerosmith and Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, the Beach Boys, the Byrds and Creedence Clearwater Revival); left-field choices like War and Funkadelic; and alternative and indie bands, such as R.E.M., Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Talking Heads and Wilco. These artists were chosen not just for the quality of their work, but also for the influence they've continued to hold over subsequent generations of musicians.
We've also listened to your suggestions on our Facebook page and added some of those, including Kiss, Heart and the Doors. As with our original story, we're not including any individual artists or bands that were formed in other countries -- so no Bruce Springsteen, who doesn't give equal billing to the E Street Band on his studio recordings, or the Anglo-American Fleetwood Mac.
You can choose the five groups that you think are the greatest the U.S. has ever produced in the poll below. You can vote once an hour until the poll closes on May 29, 2018, at 11:59PM ET. So vote early and often, and may the best bands win!