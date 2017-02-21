Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame Offers Free Admission For Lemonade Day Kickoff This Weekend

Here's your chance to get your kids involved in Lemonade Day, plus get free admission to the Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame at the same time! Sounds like a great way to spend some quality time with the kiddos.

Lemonade Day is a great annual event for kids that is a free, fun, experiential learning program that teaches kids how to start, own and operate their very own business. The kids will have their very own lemonade stand.

Lemonade Day has spread to over 63 cities in 23 states and 3 countries.This year Wichita, Archer and Clay County kids will get to join in on the fun. Lemonade Day is going to be May 6, 2017. This Sunday, February 26, you can get information on Lemonade Day and sign up at the Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame located inside "Big Blue" in downtown Wichita Falls.

You can go between 3pm and 5pm to the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame for the Lemonade Day kickoff celebration. You can also check out some of the cool wrestling memorabilia while you're there.

Online information for Lemonade Day Wichita Falls can be found on the official Lemonade Day Website.