Henry "Hank" Deutschendorf, who famously played Baby Oscar in 1989's Ghostbusters II, has died at 28 after an extensive battle with mental illness, his twin brother confirmed in a statement.

According to a writeup on Hank's Hope For A Cure donation page, Deutschendorf suffered from schizoaffective disorder, a chronic disorder that's a sort of combination of bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. The condition left hank feeling the effects of "hallucinations, delusions, depression, and mania," and when symptoms became too much, Deutschendorf committed suicide on June 14, according to E! News.

"If you knew Hank before his diagnosis, you knew a young man who was upbeat, healthy, witty, kind, outgoing, and was always ready to stand up for people," his brother William wrote. "Medication curbed the delusions but it did not stop the voices. The side effects of the medication took a toll on Hank."

"Hank fought for his life every day," he added. "Since his diagnosis, he tried everything to alleviate the symptoms. His daily disciplines weren’t enough to allow him to live the life he wanted to live."

Deutschendorf had been struggling with mental health issues since 2008.