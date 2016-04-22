Vitali Laurentide is gymnastics coach your kid would be lucky to have.

That's what you'll be thinking after watching this incredible video in which he manages to come to the aid of one of his pupils when she slips during as routine on the uneven bars at Canada's WAG Ontario Championships.

As the 11-year-old girl, named Cadence Tuite, was about to fall headfirst on the mat, Laurentide caught her and then seamlessly performed a tumble so she remained upright, saving her from a potentially serious injury and earning a smattering of well-deserved applause.

“It did scare me,” Cadence said to Inside Edition. I knew I was falling, but when he was rolling with me, I didn’t know what was going on.”