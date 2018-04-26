Kidnapping Suspect Killed After High-Speed Chase Through Downtown Wichita Falls Ends Near Vernon (Video)

Wichita County Sheriff’s Deputies, DPS, Burkburnett Police, Iowa Park Police, Electra Police and Wilbarger County Sheriff’s Deputies were involved in a high-speed chase Thursday morning.

According to the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office, the chase began with the Burkburnett Police Department. They were pursuing a male suspect in a red Dodge Charger who had reportedly kidnapped a woman in Norman, Oklahoma. Wichita County Sheriff’s Deputies joined the pursuit down I-44/US 281 to Wichita Falls. The suspect then turned around at Rathgeber Road and led officers and deputies through downtown Wichita Falls up Scott Avenue.

The chase continued back onto US 287/I-44 with the suspect exiting to US 287, through Wichita Falls and Iowa Park. The chase finally ended near Vernon when the suspect vehicle was finally stopped by a spike strip on US 287. At that point, the suspect stabbed the kidnapped woman who was eventually able to get away from her kidnapper and run toward a deputy, according to Wichita County Sheriff Duke. As the victim was running toward the deputy, the suspect was shot and killed by a DPS trooper.

The female stabbing victim was airlifted from Wilbarger General Hospital to OU Medical Center in Norman, Oklahoma. As of Thursday evening, she is in serious but stable condition.

The Electra Police Department was also involved in today’s incident. Electra PD officers were able to successfully deploy spikes while the fleeing vehicle was traveling north on US 287.

The names of the victim and suspect have not been released yet.

Wichita County Constable Mark Brewer commended civilian motorists of both Wichita and Wilbarger Counties for their attentiveness during the pursuit and helping to clear a path during the chase. No injuries to civilians, officers or deputies were reported.