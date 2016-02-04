Ridiculous Woman Demands Lifetime Supply of Kit Kats

This law student is proving there's no case attorneys will turn down.

A British woman has threatened legal action against Nestle, claiming the company should give her a lifetime supply of Kit Kats after she bought a pack that didn't have any wafer in it.

To borrow a line from its longstanding and popular ad campaign, "Gimme a break!"

Twenty-year-old law student Saima Ahmad, who even cited a case from the 1930 to support her claim, wrote a letter to Nestle, explaining her disappointment and then talked about the matter with Student Money Saver :

The truth of the matter is manufacturers owe a duty of care to consumers. The specific duty you owe in consistency in your manufacturing process. The failure to take due care in the manufacturing process resulted in a product being defective. As a result I feel as though I have been misled to part with my money and purchase a product that is clearly different from what has been marketed by Nestlé. The loss I have suffered is of monetary and emotional significance."

According to Jezebel , her letter reads, in part:

The loss I have suffered is of monetary and emotional significance. I would like a full refund of the defective pack of Kit Kat I purchased. I have also lost my faith in Nestle. Clearly, if I wanted to purchase a confectionary item that is purely chocolate, I would have purchased a bar of Galaxy [known as Dove in the U.S.]. I would therefore like to request a life-long supply of Kit Kat so that I can act as a means of quality control — it appears you need me more than I need you.

Nestle doesn't dispute Ahmad's claim there was no wafer, saying that does happen on occasion. However, a spokesman said, "If a consumer finds any issue with a Nestlé product we would encourage them to get in touch with us online, by phone or by post so that we can investigate and put things right for them."

Ahmad certainly loves her Kit Kats. You could say she's krazy for them. Or you could say she's just plain ol' krazy.