Teen Killed in Wichita Falls After Being Hit by a Train in Apparent Suicide

Sad news to report from late last night.

Around 11:30 Monday night, a young man was struck by a freight train at East Scott Avenue near Cottonwood Road.

Police and medical personnel did all they could when they arrived at the scene, but unfortunately 18-year-old Jaden Lee Emmanuel passed away from his injuries.

WFPD investigators believe Emmanuel committed suicide and suspect he was sitting on the tracks when he was hit by the train.