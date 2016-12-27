Teen Killed in Wichita Falls After Being Hit by a Train in Apparent Suicide
Sad news to report from late last night.
Around 11:30 Monday night, a young man was struck by a freight train at East Scott Avenue near Cottonwood Road.
Police and medical personnel did all they could when they arrived at the scene, but unfortunately 18-year-old Jaden Lee Emmanuel passed away from his injuries.
WFPD investigators believe Emmanuel committed suicide and suspect he was sitting on the tracks when he was hit by the train.
