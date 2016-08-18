Selfless Hero Pushes Man in Wheelchair in Nasty Rainstorm
Look, 2016 has not exactly been a red letter year. Tension with police, problems with gun, the ever-present threat of terrorism and an election unlike any we've seen in memory. But that act of kindness almost makes you remember that humanity is alive and well.
There's not much information here, except for what is provided by YouTube:
On Sunday July 24, 2016 during a thunder and lightning storm a man driving by stopped and pushed the man in his electric chair over 200 feet, half of which was uphill. I cannot imagine how heavy it must have been. It took over 5 mins. Just want to say thanks for his quick response. He was aiding the man before I could get my shoes on. Thanks for people who renew our beliefs. It is heart warming.
It's not clear where this took place, but it is indeed a good reminder that we are all capable of being good to one and another, no matter what the circumstances may be.