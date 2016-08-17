Take in a Free Movie This Saturday During Cinemark Community Day

This Saturday (8/20) you can watch a free family-friendly movie and support a good cause during Cinemark Community Day. Net proceeds benefit WE.org , a movement whose mission is to empower people to change the world.

In addition to free movies, you can also take advantage of the following discounted concession items: $2 small popcorn, $2 16 oz. soft drinks and all packaged candy varieties for just $2 (while supplies last).

Showtimes start at 9am with these DreamWorks movies to choose from: Home , How to Train Your Dragon 2 , Madagascar 3 , Kung Fu Panda 3 and Shrek . Check out the exact showtimes and get your tickets in advance at this location .

"Home" - Official Trailer #1

"How to Train Your Dragon 2" - Official Trailer

"Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted" - Official Trailer

"Kung Fu Panda 3" - Official Trailer #1