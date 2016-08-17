Take in a Free Movie This Saturday During Cinemark Community Day
This Saturday (8/20) you can watch a free family-friendly movie and support a good cause during Cinemark Community Day. Net proceeds benefit WE.org, a movement whose mission is to empower people to change the world.
In addition to free movies, you can also take advantage of the following discounted concession items: $2 small popcorn, $2 16 oz. soft drinks and all packaged candy varieties for just $2 (while supplies last).
Showtimes start at 9am with these DreamWorks movies to choose from: Home, How to Train Your Dragon 2, Madagascar 3, Kung Fu Panda 3 and Shrek. Check out the exact showtimes and get your tickets in advance at this location.