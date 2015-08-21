Super Fit Man Sets Record With 2,200 Push-Ups in an Hour

Carlton Williams sure knows how to push himself.

The 50-year-old man from Wales topped his own record for most push-ups in an hour when he did 2,220 of them in an Australian gym. That eclipsed his previous world record of 1,874.

Williams is in better shape than you'll ever be:

I didn't really feel that much pain. I got a shoulder injury -- that was my biggest problem…after a while you just get used to it."

There's no debating the fact that Williams is a boss. We'd like him to try his hand at pull-ups to see if he can give this guy a run for his money.

If you've got some time to spare, you can watch Williams' entire record-setting performance below. Grab some popcorn because you're going to be watching for awhile.