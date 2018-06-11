Maplewood Project Part Two Ready to Begin

Wichita Falls drivers were thrilled to see southbound Maplewood reopen after the culvert and bridge work was completed. But, you may want to curb your enthusiasm a bit; part two is about to get underway.

TxDOT reports that the northbound lanes of Maplewood between Miller Road and Plaza Parkway will close this Thursday, June 14, as the contractor on the project is ready to begin the second half of the culvert replacement project.