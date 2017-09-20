MSU President, Coaches and Family Issue Statements Mourning Death of Robert Grays

To the leadership, coaches, players, faculty and students of Midwestern State University. It is with deep regret to inform you that our Son Robert Tyree Grays has transitioned from earth to continue his spiritual journey in eternity. We believe that he fought the good fight for his team mates, his family and most of all for the Kingdom of God. Yes, he has WON again!

Thank you All for your prayers, kind words, condolences and support.

We will contact you with the home going celebration information upon finalization.

Please remember "We Walk By Faith And Not By Sight"

2 Corinthians 5:7

Love,

Robert and Tammy Grays and Family