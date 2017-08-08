New School Zone Coming to Kemp Boulevard

With the new school year will come a new school speed zone on one of the city’s busiest streets. Beginning August 17, there will be a new school zone in front of Barwise Middle School on Kemp Blvd.

The speed limit in this zone will be reduced to 25 MPH from 7:15 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. during the morning and 3:00 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. in the afternoon. Even with impending law changes regarding cell phone usage at the state level, cell phone use in school zones will remain forbidden as well.