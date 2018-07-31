Nearly 50 gas stations accused to price gouging during Hurricane Harvey, most of which from the DFW area, have agreed to issue refunds.

When Hurricane Harvey hit Texas last August, Gov. Abbott declared a state of disaster. Doing so enacted part of the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act which outlaws price gouging. Though the state of disaster was active, stations began raising their prices, with prices ranging from $3.99 to $8.99 a gallon, according to the DFW CBS station .

A list of accused gas stations released Texas Attorney General's office shows a total reimbursement of $166,592.52 over 48 stations. Garland, TX has the honor of refunding the least and most amounts from a single station, with the smallest amount refunded at $191 and most refunded at $14,870.

Residents who believe they were victims of price gouging during the state of disaster are encouraged to contact the attorney general’s Consumer Protection Hotline at (800) 621-0508 or email consumeremergency@oag.texas.gov. Submissions for gouging refunds will be taken until September 10th.