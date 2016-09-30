Patrick Mahomes’ Dad Says His Son’s Injury Isn’t Serious [VIDEO]

Thursday night, Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes left the game with an apparent right shoulder injury. Mahomes was scrambling into the Kansas Jayhawk secondary on a 30-yard run when he was tackled from behind and landed hard on his right shoulder.

Mahomes was walked off the field with trainers and eventually taken to the locker room for observation and treatment. He didn't return to the game.

After Thursday's 55-19 win over Kansas, Texas Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury said he didn't have any information concerning Mahomes' injury.

Flash forward about 12 hours to midday Friday, and Pat Mahomes, Patrick's father, posted a quick update on Facebook concerning his son's status.

Depending on the recovery of his injury, Mahomes could still be held to limited action in Texas Tech's next game, which is Saturday, October 8 at the Kansas State Wildcats.

If Mahomes can't play, backup quarterback Nic Shimonek will get the start. Both Mahomes and Shimonek each threw four touchdown passes in Texas Tech's win over Kansas.