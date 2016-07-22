Second Injured City of Wichita Falls Employee Dies

David Sheppard, one of the two men injured in an incident at the River Road Waste Water Treatment Plant on July 2, has died.

According to a press release from the City of Wichita Falls, Sheppard passed away at 12:20 AM Friday morning.

City of Wichita Falls officials issued this statement:

Mr. Sheppard was employed in the Wastewater Treatment Division for nearly 18 years. “We are deeply saddened by the loss of David. His memory will long be cherished by his many friends and co-workers. We continue to lift his family and friends up in support and pray for their comfort during this time.

A second man, Daniel Arrendondo, passed away on July 10.

Sheppard and Arrendondo were working in a basement of the plant to repair a leak. At one point, the pair left the job site to go and retrieve new air tanks for the breathing protection gear, but upon returning both men apparently entered the work are without putting the gear back on.

The city conducted a two-week long investigation of the incident and released the findings this week.