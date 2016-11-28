Should the NFL Get Rid of Thursday Night Games? [POLL]

Like Brad and Angelina, the NFL and Thursday nights may soon be parting ways.

According to a new report, the league will mull over the possibility of eliminating Thursday Night Football. Don't expect anything to happen anytime soon, though -- the NFL has a contract that runs through next season, which means nothing will take effect until 2018.

There was a time when Thursday games were solely limited to Thanksgiving, but they've gained steam in recent years, growing to the first game of the season before the traditional first Sunday when all teams play to select games in November to, beginning in 2012, a Thursday night game played every week.