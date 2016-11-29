Texas Holds On to Top Spot in Oil Production

According to UPI, the Texas Railroad Commission reports that production in the state is holding steady. September production stood at 2.38 million barrels per day, down less than 1 percent from August and 1.6 percent lower than September 2015.

Texas producers pumped out some 995 million barrels over the previous 12 months, making Texas the single largest production state in the nation. The recent discovery of the Wolfcamp shale reserve in the Permian Basin could yield over 20 billion barrels of oil. It is the single largest deposit of crude and natural gas ever found in the United States.