Texas Man Drags Little Girl Around Walmart by Her Hair While She Begs Him To Stop

A photo captured at a Houston-area Walmart has gone viral and has people calling for a criminal investigation for child abuse

Erika Burch captured the picture while shopping at a Cleveland, TX Walmart. Burch saw a man pushing his shopping cart with a crying girl attached to handle by her hair. According to Burch, the girl was crying and saying, “Please stop! I promise I won’t do it again! Please stop!” When Burch snapped the picture and told the man to let her go, he told Burch to mind her own business. Burch then flagged down a police officer who reported the incident to his sergeant, who then told Burch that a parent has the right to discipline his/her child and there has to be bodily injury to constitute abuse.

Though the sergeant told Burch abuse didn't occur, KHOU looked into the legal definition of child abuse, reporting,

According to Chapter 261 of the Family Code, child abuse is an act or omission that endangers or impairs a child’s physical, mental or emotional health and development. Child abuse may take the form of physical or emotional injury, sexual abuse, sexual exploitation, physical neglect, medical neglect, or inadequate supervision.

After receiving several calls about the picture, the Cleveland Police Department posted a statement to Facebook, assuring people that they are investigating the incident and CPS has been notified,