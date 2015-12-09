Texas Town Will Require Sex Offenders To Put Signs In Their Yards [VIDEO]
Gonzales, TX recently passed a new city ordinance that has created quite a buzz. Soon, all registered sex offenders will have to post signs in their yards letting people know about it.
The new ordinance, passed last week by the city, says that the signs must say "a registered sex offender lives here." The city will post an ad in the newspaper on Thursday and after 10 days it will go into effect.
There is one catch to this, though. According to KCTV5, the new law will only effect new sex offenders moving into town. The approximately 24 registered sex offenders currently living there wouldn't have to put up signs unless they move to a different house.
