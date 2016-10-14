Texas Teen Comes to Rescue of Cheerleader Left Out of Father-Daughter Routine [VIDEO]

The cheerleading routine had the girls be lifted up by their fathers. Addie's father is in the military and serving 1,700 miles away. One person came to the rescue so Addie wasn't left out.

I want to say it's kind of messed up what this cheerleading group did. They had all the girls do a routine with their fathers. I am assuming the group knew that Addi's father couldn't make it since he is in the military. So basically she was forced to awkwardly stand there while every other girl got lifted up by their father.

That is until senior Matthew Garcia came to the rescue. He jumped from the bleachers and went to talk to Addi. Then he grabbed her and put her up on his shoulders. To Addi, Matthew was a great substitute for her father on this day.