Texoma Fashion Dads – Vote For Your Favorite Now

See and read about the Texoma Fashion Dads in the gallery above and cast your vote in poll below!

This Father's Day, we want to recognize not just the dads who are the corner stone of their family – providing for them, protecting them and teaching them, but also the dads who do it all while sporting a polo shirt tucked into gym shorts and rocking Crocs with socks.

That's right, it's time the tie-dyed, velcro-sneaker-wearing, comfortable and confident fashion dads of Texoma get their 15 minutes of fame.

See and read about our Texoma Fashion Dads in the gallery above and vote for your favorite in poll below. The top three dads and their wonderfully weird style will win the respective Father's Day prize packages seen below!

VOTING HAS NOW ENDED. WE'LL ANNOUNCE THE WINNERS VERY SOON!

*Voting will end Firday, June 16 at 10:00 am. You may vote once every 24 hours. Winners will be announced June 16 after voting has ended.

How to Enter:

To enter the contest, simply download our free mobile app and send us a photo of your dad using the "Submit Photo/Video" feature in the main menu of the app. Please use the subject: "Texoma Fashion Dad" for your submission and also include your name, email, phone number, your dad's name and tell us a little bit about his unique style.

We'll gather submissions now through June 9th. We'll then open the contest up for public voting and the top three fashion dads with the most votes win!

1st place: Chillin' and Grillin' prize package

A Char-Griller Akorn Kamado Kooker courtesy of Hayes General Store , $150 gift card to Red Barn Butchers , and a fancy new recliner courtesy of Hebert's Furniture

2nd place: Working Dad prize package

2017 Toro 22" self-propelled variable speed push mower courtesty of Berend Turf and Tractor and $150 pair of Durango work boots (to wear with his plaid shorts, of course) courtesy of The Browse Shop .

3rd place: Car Guy prize package

A full auto detailing ($159.99 value) from All American Super Car Wash and a $50 gas card.

CONTEST RULES:

Submission period is May 22 - June 9. Only entries submitted through our app will be eligible for the contest. Only one photo entry per dad will be accepted. To be eligible, the fashion dad in the photo must reside in the Texoma area. Voting period is June 10-16. Users may vote once every 24 hours during the voting period. The top three entries with the most votes will win the respective prize packages seen above. Other contest rules also apply.