Third Vernon College Rodeo Team Member Dies from Crash Injuries

KTXS reports that 20-year-old Jakob Todd Plummer died just before 6:30 am Sunday morning, a little more than one week after he was critically injured in an auto accident in Haskell County.

Plummer, of Wichita Falls, was a passenger in the accident that also claimed the lives of 19-year-old Yancie Wade McCuistion of Sugar City, CO and 19-year-old Vinita Jean Trevino of Petrolia, TX. A fourth Vernon College student injured in the crash, 20 year-old Drew Davis Hill of Canadian, TX, was released from Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene earlier this week.

The rodeo team members were in a 1997 Dodge truck, driven by McCuistion, and pulling a horse trailer. McCuistion reportedly ran a stop sign at the intersection of U.S. 277 and Business 277 and was struck on the left side by Michael Lea Moynihan, 73, and Terry Moynihan, 72 of San Angelo. They were driving a 2016 Thoroughbred motor home. Both were both transported to Haskell Memorial Hospital with broken bones and numerous cuts and bruises. Officials said both are expected to fully recover .

A Go Fund Me account has been set up by friends of Plummer and Trevino to assist with medical bills and expenses.