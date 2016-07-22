Tim Ingle Announces Candidacy for Mayor of Wichita Falls, Shares Vision to Improve the City

Friday morning, District 4 Councilor Tim Ingle officially announced his candidacy for Mayor of Wichita Falls.

“We’re working on downtown and my vision is that once downtown starts to grow and the ball starts to roll then it will overflow into the other areas,” Ingle said to a crowd of about 30 at the Farmer's Market in downtown Wichita Falls.

Ingle said he was happy with the turnout and that he knew the notice was short but didn't want to work in it during the republican convention.

Graduating with his MBA in 2013 from Midwestern State University, Ingle has served in the military and retired from the Air Force as a Lt. Col. and worked as a Command Pilot but now he is a civilian instructor at Sheppard AFB.

Ingle has served as mayor pro tem since 2014 and sat on city council since 2110.

In his speech, Ingle touched on his vision of improving the city:

The continued growth of downtown

Defend and expand the economic benefits of Sheppard AFB

Building awareness for Veterans

Expanding campuses of both Vernon and MSU

Ingle noted that plans include parking, parks,benches and sidewalks to downtown but they will first have to handle building codes while also finding buyers to invest in our historical downtown.