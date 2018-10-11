Job Fair: Sign Up For an Interview With Townsquare Media in Wichita Falls

Townsquare Media Group in Wichita Falls is hiring!

Townsquare Media includes well-known brands like 92.9 NIN , 106.3 The Buzz , 102.3 The Bull , and News Talk 1290 .

Are you passionate about people, learning and excelling in the workplace? Have a sense of what it takes to win? If you want to grow professionally, can move at the speed of light and still have fun - Well then we want to talk to you!

Townsquare Media Wichita Falls is looking for a dynamic media and digital media marketing executives to join the team. You will be selling local and regional advertising for the #1 radio group in Texoma.

We will be hosting a job fair here at our studios in Parker Square October 23-25. Please read through the job description below and fill out the Interview Request Form if you are interested in working with us here at Townsquare Media in Wichita Falls.

Media and Digital Marketing Executive

Responsibilities

Prospect for qualified local and regional businesses; conduct thorough Customer Needs Analysis (C N A); present and close appropriate marketing solution programs. These programs may include any of Townsquare Media’s many assets for clients: Broadcast and Online radio, digital products such as display, streaming, loyalty programs, e-commerce, audience extension and digital marketing services.

Leverage our live event platform through sponsorship and sales programs to new and existing clients.

Create new relationships with local and regional businesses in our area.

Work with local and corporate marketing teams to develop campaign support materials.

Responsible to accurately project revenues, meet and exceed monthly budgets for all product lines and overachieve annual budgets.

Enter new customer data and other sales contract details for station clients.

Follow accountabilities set forth by your Sales Manager to help guide you to success achieving monthly sales quotas consistently.

Provide insight and value to executive management to shape the future of our organization.

Qualifications

Goal oriented, a strong work ethic and a strong desire to learn.

Previous sales experience. A history of success with customers and a proven ability to develop and grow revenue.

Knowledge and experience with digital media.

The successful candidate will be smart, curious, tenacious, entrepreneurial, independent, passionate, and enthusiastic, and work with urgency to meet deadlines.

Accomplished at prospecting and qualifying.

Ability to engage clients quickly and develop rapport, with excellent communication and problem-solving skills.

Associates/Bachelor’s business/marketing-related degree or equivalent experience.

Valid driver’s license, auto insurance, and vehicle required.

Benefits

Weekly, Monthly, and Quarterly contests

3 weeks of Vacation Time

Company provided Laptop

Medical, Dental, and Vision Insurance

401(k) Retirement Plan

High Energy Work Environment

Opportunity for Upward Mobility

The growth opportunity is great. TSM is a fast-growing public company offering unlimited earning potential to our managers and salespeople.

