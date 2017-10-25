Noteworthy:
High Speed Chase Ends in Arrest Near Walters
Mike Hendren
Featured Stories
Warmer Weather Means More Bikes on the Road; Look Twice, Save a Life
LATEST POSTS
Townsquare Media in Wichita Falls is Hiring!
Townsquare Media Wichita Falls is looking to hire dynamic media and digital media marketing executives to join our team.
Townsquare Staff
Join Our Team!
Warmer Weather Means More Bikes on the Road; Look Twice, Save a Life
Warmer weather is here so we're sure to see more bikes on the road. So, please be aware of that fact and keep an eye out for those on two wheels. Look Twice, Save a Life.
Frank Pain
Texas Child Struck by 18-Wheeler While Walking Off the School Bus
The child is miraculously going to be OK after an 18 wheeler swerved into him.
Stryker
Governor Abbott Signs Lauren's Law Into Effect
Governor Abbott is making sure what Lauren Landavazo's parents are going to have to do will never have to be done again in the state of Texas.
Stryker
What's Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?
Tap Fest 2019, the 67th Annual Parade of Homes, Summer in the Square, live music and a whole lot more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!
Johnny Thrash
Texas Mailman Accused of Pleasuring Himself in Woman's Home
Try to be a nice person and let the mailman use your restroom. Then this happens.
Stryker
Jon Stewart Slams Congress for 9/11 First Responder Fund Inaction
A visibly upset Jon Stewart testified before a House Judiciary Committee today, berating the committee for its continued delay in helping 9/11 first responders.
Tony Kerns
Hotter'N Ale 0.5k Returns to Downtown August 24th
It’s a downtown block party and pub crawl all rolled up into one fun event for cyclists and non-cyclists alike.
Dave Diamond
10 of the Most Important Pro Wrestling Moments to Happen in Texas
With the long history of professional wrestling in Texas, what are some of the most important moments to happen here?
Tony Kerns
Texas Couple Wakes Up to Find Naked Stranger in Their Bedroom
Probably woke up half asleep thinking it's a dream. NOPE, that's a real naked guy in your bedroom.
Stryker
Workforce Solutions to Host Construction Hiring Event This Week
Are you a construction laborer in need of work or maybe just looking to get into construction?
Johnny Thrash
Texas Kids Will Be Allowed to Sell Lemonade Without a Permit
This should have already been a thing, but glad to see it finally happen.
Stryker
Load More Articles