Toys-R-Us To Close 20 Percent of U.S. Stores

Toys-R-Us is set to close about one-fifth of their U.S. stores in a bid to restructure the company, CNBC reports.

The toy retail giant filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September of last year. The company cites increased competition and internet shopping as reasons for the decision. You can see the complete filing and closings list here.

The Wichita Falls store is not on the list of current closures, but Texas is losing several locations. Stores in El Paso, Katy, Allen, Lewisville, Hurst and the Dallas-Galleria location, are all slated to close by mid-April.