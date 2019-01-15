What Wichita Falls’ Wines Should You Pair With Your Pringles?
A question I have never asked myself until this week. I have done some painstaking research to give you the info you never knew you needed.
A recent incident in Wichita Falls has got my mind running with ideas. So I decided to think about which of our local wineries' wines, you would pair your Pringles with.
Sangiovese-With Pizza Pringles
First up, is the Sangiovese from Horseshoe Bend Winery. It's a dry medium bodied wine aged in an oak barrel with black cherry and other spices. They recommend a pasta with this wine, so we will go with pizza flavored Pringles.
Cabernet Sauvignon with Pringles Resturant Cravers Slow Cooked BBQ
Horseshoe Bend's Cabernet Sauvignon is a full bodied wine. Has flavors such as black cherries, black currents and bell pepper. They recommend BBQ Ribs, so slow cooked BBQ Pringles are good enough with me.
Cellars Blush with Soft Shell Crab Pringles
Next up from Horseshoe Bend is the Cellars Blush. They say this wine has a crisp finish and an abundance of berry aromas and flavors. They recommend seafood to pair, since crab is my favorite, of course crab Pringles exist.
The Rose wine from Horseshoe Bend is a dry medium bodied wine that has hints of strawberry, melon and spice. They recommend a soft cheese with this one. Not me, we need to kick it into the extra cheesy category.
Moscato with Pringles Prints Trivial Pursuit
The Moscato from Horseshoe Bend is bursting with fruit forward aromas and flavors of citrus, apricot and peach. They recommend to play this one with friends. Why not also play Trivial Pursuit with them, while eating your Pringles?
Off Dry Rose with White Chocolate Peppermint Pringles
Time to show some love to Hook and Ladder in downtown Wichita Falls. They sadly don't have a what food does this wine pair up with on their website. So time for me to make up my own ideas. The Off Dry Rose has notes of Crisp, Cranberries and Rose Petals. Sounds romantic, so I am going with a dessert Pringles.
El Bombero with Baked Wheat Stix Honey Butter Pringles
Hook and Ladder's El Bombero has my favorite name of the day. This is a semi sweet wine, that is floral and jammy. Honey butter sounds like our best option with this one.
Charlie's Peach with Pecan Pie Pringles
Shocking as to what this wine from Hook and Ladder tastes like, ripe peaches that are crisp and sweet. I will pair these with Pecan Pie Pringles.
Pompier-Honey Mustard Pringles
Hook and Ladder's Pompeir is smooth, buttery and with a honeysuckle flavor. So, why not honey mustard Pringles? Hey, not all of these are going to be good.
616 Sweet Red with Frank's Red Hot Pringles
Our final wine from Hook and Ladder today is the 616 Sweet Red. Note of vanilla and berries with this one. Since it is red, let's get some Frank's Red Hot in there. It will match perfectly with your wine.