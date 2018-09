What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

Rodeo, Yogi's Birthday Bash, The Odd Couple, Relay For Life, Fishing Rodeo, Hoop Jam, Nighthawks Football and more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!

Check out the full list of events from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, June 2 - Sunday, June 5.

Thursday, June 2

HEALTHY LIVING FOR YOUR BRAIN AND BODY: TIPS FROM THE LATEST RESEARCH

Time: 2pm-3:30pm | Price: FREE

THE FINTASTICS SURF BAND PERFORM LIVE!

Time: 7pm-9pm | FREE

WICHITA COUNTY MOUNTED PATROL RODEO (June 2-4)

Time: 7:30pm-10pm | Price: $8 in advance, $10 at the gate

Friday, June 3

YOGI BEAR'S BIRTHDAY BASH (June 3-5)

Time: 2pm | Price: $15 or free with cabin rental

THE ODD COUPLE AT BACKDOOR THEATRE (June 3-4)

Time: 6:30pm-9:30pm | Price: $19-$33

RELAY FOR LIFE - BIG TOP

T ime: 7pm-7:30am

SACRED HEART CATHOLIC CHURCH 125TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION

Time: 7pm-10pm | Price: $40.00 per couple or $20.00 per person. Preferred Table Seating for 8 $250

PETER PAN: A MUSICAL ADVENTURE (June 3-4)

Time: 7:30pm | Price: $11-$24

WICHITA COUNTY MOUNTED PATROL RODEO (June 2-4)

Time: 7:30pm-10pm | Price: $8 in advance, $10 at the gate

THE O'S AT IRON HORSE PUB

Time: 9pm

Saturday, June 4

22ND ANNUAL MARK HOWELL MEMORIAL FISHING RODEO

Time: 9am-4pm

RED RIVER HOOP JAM 2016

Time: 9am-2pm | Price: FREE

INTRODUCTION TO PILATES

Time: 11am-12pm | Free

YOGI BEAR'S BIRTHDAY BASH (June 3-5)

Time: 2pm | Price: $15 or free with cabin rental

WICHITA FALLS NIGHTHAWKS VS. GREEN BAY BLIZZARD

Time: 7pm-10pm | Price: $12-$65

THE ODD COUPLE AT BACKDOOR THEATRE (June 3-4)

Time: 6:30pm-9:30pm | Price: $19-$33

PETER PAN: A MUSICAL ADVENTURE (June 3-4)

Time: 7:30pm | Price: $11-$24

WICHITA COUNTY MOUNTED PATROL RODEO (June 2-4)

Time: 7:30pm-10pm | Price: $8 in advance, $10 at the gate

INFINITE JOURNEY AT IRON HORSE PUB

Time: 9pm

Sunday, June 5

TEXAS-OKLAHOMA BARREL RACING ASSOCIATION

T ime: 2pm-5pm | Price: FREE

YOGI BEAR'S BIRTHDAY BASH (June 3-5)

Time: 2pm | Price: $15 or free with cabin rental

