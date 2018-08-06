Wichita County Under 90 Day Burn Ban

The grass fires of the past few weeks have everyone on edge and Wichita County Commissioners have decided it’s time for a burn ban.

Abundant rainfall led to lots of vegetation growth. But recent dry and windy conditions, coupled with low humidity, have left us with a high fire danger. At Monday’s commissioner’s meeting a 90 day burn ban was put in place.

While most outdoor burning is prohibited, there are some exceptions lined out in the disaster declaration, such as for firefighter training and agricultural activities. Violators face fines up to $1,000 and up to 180 days in jail.

The full declaration and burn ban details on the burning guidelines are below.

Wichita County Burn Ban Declaration 2018