UPDATE:

Just before 7pm Friday, Dustin Hord turned himself over to police. He was arrested at the Wichita Falls police department and charged with Capital Murder. He is currently being held in the Wichita County jail. His bond has been set at $1 million.

Original Story:

Wichita Falls police have issued a capital murder warrant for 37-year-old Dustin Hord in connection with the murder of 60-year-old Roger Dale Aliff.

Just After 7:00 p.m. on October 4, 2016, a WFPD police officer driving down Seymour Hwy was flagged down by a citizen who said there was someone in Lucy Park with severe injuries.

When the officer arrived on the scene, he found Aliff in a ditch on the west side of the park near Riverside drive bleeding from a gunshot wound. Aliff was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Hord is described as a white male, 5'7" to 5'8" and weighing between 160 to 180 pounds.

If you have any information on the location of Hord you are encouraged to contact the WFPD at 720-5000 or if you want to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at 322-9888.