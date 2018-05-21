Missing Wichita Falls Girl Found Safe [UPDATED]

UPDATE: Wichita Falls police say they located Alissa Bratton at 9:30 a.m. Monday. According to police, she is safe and currently with family members. There is no threat to the public.

Original Story:

The Wichita Falls Police Department is asking for any information about a missing 11-year-old girl.

Alissa Bratton was last seen at the 1800 block of Ardath around 4:30pm Sunday. She was wearing black glasses, a pink tank top with "Perfect Boys only exist in movies", blue jean shorts, and flip flops. She may have also been wearing a bikini underneath.

If you have any information about her current location, please contact the WFPD at 940-720-5000.