Wichita Falls Will Soon Be Home to a New Wal Mart

Wichita Falls will be home to a new Wal-Mart in 2016, but it won’t look quite like the massive supercenters found around town.

The Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market will be located on Southwest Parkway near Barnett Road. The proximity to McNeil Junior High required that a waiver be granted by the city to allow the new store to sell alcohol. The council granted the waiver at the December 15 th meeting.

According to Business Insider, Wal-Mart is rapidly expanding the Neighborhood Market concept across the country, giving other grocery chains hefty competition. The Neighborhood Market’s designs are focused on groceries, pharmaceuticals and fuel.

An exact date for construction has not been set, but indications are the roughly 43,000 square foot store will open in late 2016.