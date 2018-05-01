Wichita Falls Woman Attacks Random Child in Parking Lot

Imagine getting out of your car and some random lady starts beating the crap out of you.

Monday afternoon (4/30), Wichita Falls police were called out to the Zoom Zoom's store on Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard about a possible assault. When police arrived, they found 35-year-old Melissa Burnett yelling and screaming at people in the parking lot. They were eventually able to get her under control and detain her while asking witnesses what happened.

Witnesses stated they saw Burnett hit a 12-year-old girl in the head several times with a closed fist. When officers spoke to the victim she said that she was getting out of the back of her parent`s vehicle when Burnett came up behind her and began screaming at her. Burnett then started hitting the child in the back of the head with a closed fist.

The 12-year-old girl says she had never seen this woman in her life before this attack and has no idea why she started punching her. Officers placed Burnett under arrest and transported her to the Wichita County jail where she was charged with Injury to a Child.