Wichita Falls Woman Says WFISD Student Pulled a Gun on Another Student

A Wichita Falls woman told KAUZ-TV that a young WFISD student pulled a handgun on another student aboard a Durham School Bus. Durham provides busses and drivers to the WFISD.

KAUZ says they contacted Durham and received the following response:

The safety of our students is our top priority, and we took immediate action following the incident by alerting the district, the district’s safety officer and then contacting the parents of the two students involved within 15 minutes.

Ashley Thomas, Communications Officer with the WFISD tells News Talk 1290 the handgun in question was actually a BB gun: