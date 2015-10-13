Woman Arrested After Periscoping Drunk Driving Jaunt

Police in Lakeland, Fla. arrested a woman for drunk driving after she streamed herself on Periscope last Saturday.

Since the woman, identified as Whitney Beall, 23, was broadcasting herself behind the wheel, people were watching and sending messages urging her to stop.

Beall mentioned several times that she was drunk (please note her video has some graphic language). She also said she didn't know where she was and that she had a flat tire.

People called 911, but cops were not able to trace her location because the video was repeatedly turned on and off. Lakeland police do not have access to Periscope, so one officer downloaded it and created his own account, enabling cops to locate Beall based on landmarks they spotted in her stream.