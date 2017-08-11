Your Chance to Audition For ‘American Idol’ Right Here in Texoma

If you think you have what it takes to be a contestant on American Idol, your audition is coming up next week.

'American Idol' has returned and is now on ABC. Our local ABC affiliate, KSWO, is giving you the opportunity to win a spot on 'American Idol' with the 'Texoma Idol' competition. It is happening next Saturday (August 19) at Wind River Harley Davidson in Lawton. Registration is from 10am to 11am followed by the competition.

The winner of 'Texoma Idol' will get a guaranteed audition with an 'American Idol' producer. Certain rules and details do apply, so be sure you qualify before going. KWSO also has a form you need to print off and take with you.

Good luck and I hope to see someone from Texoma as the next 'American Idol'.