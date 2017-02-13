20 of the Most Bizarre, Unique and Frightening Valentine’s Day Gifts

Valentine's Day is that one day when it seems we all expect and adore any romantic notions of the heart and soul.

Below is a list of 20 Valentine's Day gifts one would surely never forget as they are obscure and not for the faint of heart. Everyone thinks they have a big heart. But are you willing to show it? And are you funny? I know humor is subjective, but I have a bunch of Valentine's Gifts that I would say are extremely funny and quite unique in every way possible.