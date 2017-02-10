Grass Fire Burns 200 Acres South of Wichita Falls

A large grass fire consumed about 200 acres near Windthorst on Friday afternoon.

KAUZ reports that firefighters from five departments battled the blaze. The fire started around 1:30 pm along Hwy 25 and jumped across FM 172.

The fire may have started as the result of trailer safety chains dragging along the asphalt. The fire was contained in about 45 minutes, but officials will remain on scene through the night to monitor hot spots.

No injuries or property damage was reported.