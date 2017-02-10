Fire Damages Multiple Units at Wichita Falls Apartment Complex

A four alarm blaze at the Fountaingate Apartments on Tower Drive left as many as 18 of the units damaged.

KFDX reports that the blaze started as a grass fire. Flames jumped to a balcony and eventually the full length of the complex. Firefighters spent about 2 hours battling the fire.

The Red Cross is assisting families who’s apartments were damaged in the fire.

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation. No damage estimates were available as of Friday night. There were no reports of serious injuries.