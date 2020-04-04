2020 Santa Rosa Roundup Canceled Due To Coronavirus Concerns

The Santa Rosa Roundup has been kicking up dust in Vernon, Texas, since E. Paul Waggoner started it back in 1946. This year's event, scheduled for May 13 -16, has been canceled due to coronavirus COVID-19 concerns. An announcement was made on their Facebook page on April 2nd.

The Rodeo Committee regretfully announces that the 75th Annual Santa Rosa Roundup has been canceled for this year.

Stay safe everyone!

Santa Rosa Roundup Association via Facebook

According to their Facebook page the Santa Rosa Roundup is traditionally held in the historical Santa Rosa Rodeo Grounds on Highway 283 South in Vernon. This area was the home of the great quarter horse legend Poco Bueno. It was also where Tiny's Gay, Bunny Bid, The Signature, Jet Deep, Game Plan, Super Sound Charge and other great quarter horse legends stood.

The Santa Rosa Roundup has been a North Texas tradition for more than 70 years and will be missed by all this year.