Describing the Rejected Texas License Plates for 2022 Using Gifs

Every year, thousands of customized license plates are rejected in the state of Texas. Here are some of the more interesting ones for 2022 and a Gif to go along with them.

SHE MAD

COOLAF

F@RT

SCAM

SHECAPN

BADAZZ

SAV4G3

ROADRG3

UR NEXXT

SADGRL

ASHOOOL

SNAZZY B

KONVICT

STONED1

STONERR

KSSTHIS

COKANE

SPICEGL

TOOTED

NO EFFS

N4KD

NF*GVN

GOT BUNS

F BDN

OLD MANS

FELLON

TOESUKR

Alright, I think I may crash the system if I try to add anymore. If you want to see more, check it out here.

