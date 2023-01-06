Describing the Rejected Texas License Plates for 2022 Using Gifs
Every year, thousands of customized license plates are rejected in the state of Texas. Here are some of the more interesting ones for 2022 and a Gif to go along with them.
SHE MAD
COOLAF
F@RT
SCAM
SHECAPN
BADAZZ
SAV4G3
ROADRG3
UR NEXXT
SADGRL
ASHOOOL
SNAZZY B
KONVICT
STONED1
STONERR
KSSTHIS
COKANE
SPICEGL
TOOTED
NO EFFS
N4KD
NF*GVN
GOT BUNS
F BDN
OLD MANS
FELLON
TOESUKR
Alright, I think I may crash the system if I try to add anymore. If you want to see more, check it out here.
Check Out This House with a Sex Room in Celina, Texas
History of the Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Performers
From 1997 to now, we go through every performer the Dallas Cowboys have had since 1997.