Certainly, we can all agree that National Pizza Week is worthy of celebration.

Sure, there’s probably someone out there who doesn’t like pizza, but I’ve never met them. In fact, pretty much everyone I know absolutely loves it.

And when it comes to pizza, I’m pretty easy to please. Of course, I love a great artisan pizza served up by one of our local pizza joints. But, I’m also a fan of the national pizza chains.

Speaking of national pizza chains, damn near every one of them is offering some sort of deal right on time for National Pizza Week, which happens from January 8 – 14 this year.

I will allow that eating pizza every day probably isn’t the healthiest choice. Oh, who the hell am I kidding? It’s 100% NOT the healthiest choice.

But if we’re talking about having pizza every day for just one week, that’s not so bad, right?

So, go ahead and use this handy dandy list to map out your meals and make the most of National Pizza Week. Shout out to our friends at Offers.com for compiling the list.

Wichita Falls National Pizza Week Deals

Domino's

Domino's is offering an outstanding carryout deal. Take home a one-topping pizza with any of their crusts for just $7.99.

Hunt Brothers

The great thing about Hunt Brothers is that you won't be charged for extra toppings on National Pizza Week (or any week, for that matter).

Little Caesar's

Take advantage of the Slices-N-Stix meal deal for just $9.99. That'll get you a Slices-N-Stix pizza, crazy sauce, and two 20-ounce Pepsi products.

Marco's Pizza

Get unlimited medium one-topping pizzas from Marco's for just $7.99 or unlimited large one-topping pizzas for just $8.99.

Papa John's

Get a one-topping New York-style pizza for just $15.

Pizza Hut

Snag one of Pizza Hut's new Melts during National Pizza Week for a mere $7.99.

