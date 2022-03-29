The Winners of the 2022 Razzie Awards

Amidst all the hubbub of legitimate awards and celebrities slapping one another in front of a multinational audience, we completely missed the fact that the Razzies, the annual celebration of the worst movies in the world, were also handed out over the weekend.

This year, the awards were dominated by two films: Diana: The Musical and Space Jam: A New Legacy. (Not a great year for movies with colons in their titles at the Razzies.) The former was a recorded version of an already-closed Broadway musical that premiered in October on Netflix. (In our review of the movie we said it was “so bad it makes Cats look good.”) Diana took home the “prize” for Worst Picture, Worst Actress, Worst Supporting Actress, Worst Director and Worst Screenplay.

Space Jam: A New Legacy surely needs no explanation; it was like the original Space Jam only much worse, with LeBron James replacing Michael Jordan as the human lead opposite the Looney Tunes characters. James won Worst Actor and Worst Onscreen Couple with “any Warner cartoon character,” and the film itself won the Razzie for Worst Remake, Rip-Off, or Sequel.

Here is the full list of this year’s Razzie winners. May we all see better movies in 2022.

Worst Picture

Diana: The Musical - WINNER

Infinite

Karen

Space Jam: A New Legacy

The Woman in the Window

Worst Actor

LeBron James, Space Jam: A New Legacy - WINNER

Scott Eastwood, Dangerous

Roe Hartrampf, Diana: The Musical

Ben Platt, Dear Evan Hansen

Mark Wahlberg, Infinite

Netflix Netflix loading...

Worst Actress

Jeanna de Waal, Diana: The Musical - WINNER

Amy Adams, The Woman in the Window

Megan Fox, Midnight in the Switchgrass

Taryn Manning, Karen

Ruby Rose, Vanquish

Worst Supporting Actress

Judy Kaye, Diana: The Musical - WINNER

Amy Adams, Dear Evan Hansen

Sophie Cookson, Infinite

Erin Davie, Diana: The Musical

Taryn Manning, Every Last One of Them

MGM MGM loading...

Worst Supporting Actor

Jared Leto, House of Gucci - WINNER

Ben Affleck, The Last Duel

Nick Cannon, The Misfits

Mel Gibson, Dangerous

Gareth Keegan, Diana: The Musical

Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie

Bruce Willis, Cosmic Sin - WINNER

Bruce Willis, American Siege

Bruce Willis, Apex

Bruce Willis, Deadlock

Bruce Willis, Fortress

Bruce Willis, Midnight in the Switchgrass

Bruce Willis, Out of Death

Bruce Willis, Survive the Game

Worst Screen Couple

LeBron James & Any Warner Cartoon Character, Space Jam: A New Legacy - WINNER

Any Klutzy Cast Member & Any Lamely Lyricized Musical Number, Diana: The Musical

Jared Leto & EITHER His 17-Pound Latex Face, His Geeky Clothes or His Ridiculous Accent, House of Gucci

Ben Platt & Any Other Character Who Acts Like Platt Singing 24/7 Is Normal, Dear Evan Hansen

Tom & Jerry, Tom & Jerry: The Movie

Worst Remake, Rip-Off, or Sequel

Space Jam: A New Legacy - WINNER

Karen

Tom & Jerry: The Movie

Twist

The Woman in the Window

Netflix Netflix loading...

Worst Director

Christopher Ashley, Diana: The Musical - WINNER

Stephen Chbosky, Dear Evan Hansen

“Coke” Daniels, Karen

Renny Harlin, The Misfits

Joe Wright, The Woman in the Window

Worst Screenplay

Diana: The Musical - WINNER

Karen

The Misfits

Twist

The Woman in the Window

The Worst Sequels Ever