Drunk Disney Guests Dangled Their Baby Like Simba From Flying Dumbo Ride

Drinking and Disney World seem to go hand-in-hand for many adults who enjoy visiting the Happiest Place on Earth. However, one couple once crossed the line when they decided to drunkenly dangle their newborn like baby Simba at Pride Rock while taking a spin on the Magic Kingdom's iconic Dumbo the Flying Elephant ride.

While being employed by Disney World may be magical, it can also be strange and sometimes scary.

"While I was working on Dumbo, these drunk people removed their infant from the seat belt and held the baby like Simba outside of the carriage while the ride was up 18 feet in the air," an anonymous Disney Parks Cast Member revealed to People in 2016.

Why would parents do such an unthinkable, dangerous thing?

"So their other drunk friends could take pictures of them doing it," the Cast Member explained.

Their dream of taking a nostalgic family photo quickly turned into a pair of mugshots, which is probably not how they imagined their fairy tale vacation to end.

Staff were forced to "emergency stop the ride" during the incident and the parents were promptly removed from the park.

"They were escorted away and arrested once outside the park gates. It was very scary to witness," the Cast Member concluded.

Even with drunk Disney stories spiraling across the internet, Disney continues to pour the rounds for fans in their theme parks.

As warmer weather approaches in the U.S., Walt Disney World expects a surge in tourists. They've also announced a limited-time Easter holiday treat: the "Boozy Bunny."

The "Boozy Bunny" will be available in Disney Springs at The Ganachery chocolate shop at Disney World April 1-7.

The Easter drink will be served inside of a hollow chocolate bunny filled with a chocolate concoction. Those who "dream a little dream" of adding alcohol will have the option to add bourbon.