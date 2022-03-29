Relax Y’all – Texas Among the Most Stressed States in the U.S.

I get it – life is full of stress.

And the last couple of years have been particularly stressful thanks to COVID-19. Even though it does feel as though the pandemic is easing up, it’s most certainly still on my mind.

Of course, there are all of those stressors like paying bills, taking care of a family, work, and a ton of other things that were present long before we ever heard of COVID-19.

The thing is, people in certain areas are more stressed-out than those in other places. According to a study conducted by WalletHub, folks here in the Lone Star State are among the most stressed, ranking 9th among the most stressed states in the country.

Top 10 Most Stressed States in the U.S.

Louisiana Nevada New Mexico West Virginia Mississippi Arkansas Oklahoma Alabama Texas Tennessee

What’s stressing Texans out the most?

The study found that Texas ranked 2nd in work-related stress and 4th in family-related stress. I have to be perfectly honest with you in that I can totally relate when it comes to both of those stressors.

There are plenty of options out there to relieve stress. Meditation, exercise, and eating a balanced diet are among the most common things that help people relieve stress.

I personally have found that walking is a great stress reliever. And for me, walking is pretty much a mix of exercise and meditation. I’ll usually focus on what it is that’s stressing me out and kind of sort it out in my head while I blow off steam with a brisk walk.

How about you? What helps you relieve stress? Drop us a line on Facebook or in the comments section below.

