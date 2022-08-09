I love me some brunch.

I’m going to let you in on a little secret – I’m not a morning person. No, I don’t sleep until noon every day, but I’m not up before the crack of dawn if I can help it.

Also, I rarely wake up hungry. It’s typically mid to late morning before I get hungry. But when my belly finally does start to rumble, I’m starving and need to eat ASAP. And that’s where brunch comes in.

Get our free mobile app

For many people, brunch means an early lunch. So, they’ll go for your typical lunch fares like a sandwich, soup, or salad. Not me, though.

I’m looking for any excuse to eat breakfast foods.

Don’t get me wrong, I can eat breakfast foods any time of day. I’ll grub out on pancakes or omelets for dinner in a heartbeat. But if it’s before about 11 am, I almost feel obligated to do so.

We can probably all agree that there’s just something special about a good old homemade breakfast. Our family tradition is to eat brunch at home almost every Saturday. My wife makes a mean breakfast and I wake up looking forward to it on Saturdays.

But I’m also a fan of branching out and letting someone else do the cooking for us. So, I decided to do a little poking around on Yelp to see which restaurants users think make the best brunch here in Wichita Falls and share the results with you.

Bon appétit!

2022's Top 10 Brunch Spots in Wichita Falls, According to Yelp Looking for a great place to have brunch here in The Falls? Start here.

10 Highest Rated Wichita Falls Restaurants on Yelp in 2022 You'll find many great restaurants here in Wichita Falls. In fact, there are so many that it can be hard to decide where to go when your stomach's grumbling. So, in an effort to narrow down the choices, here's the list of the ten highest-rated Wichita Falls restaurants on Yelp.