Love Brunch? Don’t Go to This Texas City

I don’t know anyone who doesn’t love brunch. I’m sure there’s someone out there who doesn’t enjoy a little bacon and eggs in the late morning or early afternoon, it’s just that I’ve never met them.

Personally, I can eat breakfast foods any time of the day. Even though admittedly, I’m rarely hungry in the morning. That’s why I tend to have brunch when I’m in the mood for breakfast foods.

And when it comes to breakfast foods, I like them all.

So, if we ever go to brunch together, be patient. Because I will sit and stare at the menu, unable to choose between biscuits and gravy or pancakes or an omelet or a burrito, etc. It’s all just so damn good.

But when it comes to brunch, not all cities are created equal. That’s why the folks over at LawnStarter decided to do a deep dive into brunch data to determine 2023’s best cities for brunch lovers.

And unfortunately, not one single city here in the Lone Star State made it into the Top 10.

The highest-ranking Texas city for brunch lovers was Dallas, which came in at Number 20. That’s pretty respectable and damn good news for those of us who live here in North Texas.

And now for the bad news.

The study found Texas is home to one of the worst cities for those who prefer their breakfast a little later in the day. And that city would be Pasadena.

I wish I could offer a rebuttal, but I’ve never been to Pasadena. But with that being said, I’m sure there are plenty of great places to grab brunch in Pasadena.

So if you would, let me know some of the best brunch spots in Pasadena so I know where to go when I finally do find myself in that neck of the woods.

