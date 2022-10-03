Wichita Falls Brunch Review: Karat Bar and Bistro

I have made it a goal to try new places this year and I am going to share my results throughout the rest of the year.

So everyone knows I am a big Dallas Cowboys fan. When the Cowboys have a noon game, I always have thought Wichita Falls was lacking in places to go pregame. What I mean by this are two things

1. You must serve alcohol on Sunday

2. You must be open before 11 AM

I know we have plenty of great food options in Wichita Falls, but trying to find a place that does both of those things listed above can be difficult. Just a few weeks ago, we did a post on the best places to get brunch in Wichita Falls. I made it a goal to try every place on that list that follows the two rules mentioned above.

First up, Karat Bar and Bistro in downtown Wichita Falls. Now, I have actually never eaten here before, so I took a look at the menu before I got there. As you guys know, I like to eat. So for a starter, I didn't know what to get. Server recommended the cheese board.

Townsquare Media

I will say, I am a terrible food photographer because I definitely ate some of this before taking a picture. Hence the crumbs at the front of the board and the mustard clearly scooped through. I was hungry my bad.

Townsquare Media

How about the drinks? Ordered the mimosa pitcher, it was brunch after all. Once again, blame me for crappy photos. This pitcher is definitely filled all the way up, but I think I was on glass number 2 at this point when I decided to snap the photo. Only complaint, they need a bigger thing of orange juice. You can always ask for more, but I hate bothering the servers.

Townsquare Media

Holy crap, look at me. I actually waited to take the picture this time. This is the Rhinestone Cowboy Waffle. It comes with a giant waffle (cut into four pieces), a steak, eggs, bacon and chimicurri. Bacon is cooked PERFECTLY, could have easily eaten a pound of that. Next was the eggs, I do scrambled because I am a simpleton. They were good, it's hard to mess up eggs. Steak was great, I took that chimicurri and covered the steak in that. Finally the waffle, also great. I feel like I have never had a bad waffle in my life, so I am always ready to get one.

Townsquare Media

How about one more drink before kickoff? I actually was staring at this thing in the menu the whole day. This is a man-mosa. Vodka, wheat beer, orange juice, and wine. I know those things don't sound like they should be together, but it is actually good.

Townsquare Media

I know I said one more drink, but technically this cupcake is also a drink. I was staring at these cupcakes they had on display and when the server said this pina colada one comes with a shot I had to try it. So you see that little plastic thing? You squeeze that and it injects alcohol into the cupcake. I will say, cupcake was meh. Didn't love it, but it was worth it just for the gimmick.

Basically if you're looking for a brunch place on Sundays, I highly recommend Karat Bar and Bistro. If you want to grab some food and drinks before the noon games kickoff, they have got your back downtown. I will say, it can be a little pricey, so check the menu before going to see if it is for you.

